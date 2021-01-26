See All Neurologists in Springfield, VA
Dr. Harman Bajwa, MD

Neurology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Harman Bajwa, MD

Dr. Harman Bajwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Bajwa works at Kaiser Permanente Springfield in Springfield, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bajwa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Mob
    6501 Loisdale Ct, Springfield, VA 22150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 922-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Harman Bajwa, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1962619122
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harman Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bajwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bajwa works at Kaiser Permanente Springfield in Springfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bajwa’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajwa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

