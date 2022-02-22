See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Harneet Walia, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harneet Walia, MD

Dr. Harneet Walia, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Hospitals of Case Western Reserve University

Dr. Walia works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute
    13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 22, 2022
    Good
    — Feb 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harneet Walia, MD
    About Dr. Harneet Walia, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • 1659510618
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals of Case Western Reserve University
    • St. Elizabeth Health Center, Humility of Mary Health Partners
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harneet Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

