Dr. Harneet Walia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harneet Walia, MD
Dr. Harneet Walia, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Hospitals of Case Western Reserve University
Dr. Walia works at
Dr. Walia's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harneet Walia, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Case Western Reserve University
- St. Elizabeth Health Center, Humility of Mary Health Partners
- Family Practice
