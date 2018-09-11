Overview

Dr. Harold Betton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Betton works at Betton Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.