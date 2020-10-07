Dr. Harold Blumenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Blumenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Blumenthal, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
Litt and Blumenthal Mds Inc3619 Park East Dr Ste 209, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Blumenthal for over 45 years. He is outstanding and caring,.
About Dr. Harold Blumenthal, MD
- Dermatology
- 64 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1902825706
Education & Certifications
- Case-West Res
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University Of West Virginia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumenthal has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blumenthal speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenthal.
