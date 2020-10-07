Overview

Dr. Harold Blumenthal, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Blumenthal works at Litt and Blumenthal Mds Inc in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.