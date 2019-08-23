Dr. Harold Boerlin III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boerlin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Boerlin III, MD
Dr. Harold Boerlin III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Kenneth W. Steinhoff M.d. Inc15615 Alton Pkwy Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-1143
I have been seeing Dr. Boerlin for over a year for medications. I find him to be reasonable, professional, knowledgeable, responsive, empathetic, non-judgmental, and helpful. Although his sessions are a bit pricey, I highly recommend him.
- 35 years of experience
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
