Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goforth Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD
Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Goforth Jr works at
Dr. Goforth Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7716
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goforth Jr?
About Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- 1811957939
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goforth Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goforth Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goforth Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goforth Jr works at
Dr. Goforth Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goforth Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goforth Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goforth Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.