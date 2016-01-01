See All Psychiatrists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD

Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Goforth Jr works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goforth Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7716
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goforth Jr?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goforth Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Goforth Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goforth Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1811957939
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Goforth Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goforth Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goforth Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goforth Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goforth Jr works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Goforth Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Goforth Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goforth Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goforth Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goforth Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.