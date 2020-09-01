Dr. Harold Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Hawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Hawkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Mississippi.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Locations
-
1
The Dermatology Center3020 Dauphin Sq Connector, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 479-9538
-
2
Dermatology Center3213 DAUPHIN ST, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 479-9538
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkins?
He is always helpful with my issues.
About Dr. Harold Hawkins, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1083604961
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Hospital
- Mobile Genl Hosp
- University of Mississippi
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.