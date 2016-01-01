Dr. Harold Jacobson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Jacobson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Harold Jacobson, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Endodontics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Locations
-
1
Sato, Erick Y360 Highland Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 663-3592
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobson?
About Dr. Harold Jacobson, DDS
- Endodontics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114041993
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry|Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University / School of Dentistry
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Dr. Jacobson speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.