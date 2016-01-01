See All Endodontists in El Cajon, CA
Endodontics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Harold Jacobson, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Endodontics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Jacobson works at Sato, Erick Y in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sato, Erick Y
    360 Highland Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 663-3592

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Harold Jacobson, DDS

    Endodontics
    43 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1114041993
    Education & Certifications

    Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry
    UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Jacobson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Jacobson works at Sato, Erick Y in El Cajon, CA.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

