Dr. Harold Koller, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Koller, MD

Dr. Harold Koller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Koller works at Health Achievement Learning Opportunities Centers Inc. in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Health Achievement Learning Opportunities Centers Inc.
    1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 150, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 938-4256
  2. 2
    Huntingdon Valley Surgical Consultants
    840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 947-6660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 11, 2017
    The first time I came to Dr. Koller I was five years old. I am now 23 and still journey back home to see him. He is smart, quick and intuitive. He cares about his patients and treats everyone like a priority (even though the office is always busy.)
    Newtown — Dec 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harold Koller, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811935638
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Chldns Hospital
    Residency
    • Tulane Eent Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Koller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Koller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

