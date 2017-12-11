Dr. Harold Koller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Koller, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Koller, MD
Dr. Harold Koller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Koller's Office Locations
Health Achievement Learning Opportunities Centers Inc.1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 150, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 938-4256
Huntingdon Valley Surgical Consultants840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 947-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The first time I came to Dr. Koller I was five years old. I am now 23 and still journey back home to see him. He is smart, quick and intuitive. He cares about his patients and treats everyone like a priority (even though the office is always busy.)
About Dr. Harold Koller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 59 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1811935638
Education & Certifications
- Washington Chldns Hospital
- Tulane Eent Hospital
- Temple Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koller speaks German and Spanish.
