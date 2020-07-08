Dr. Harold Laski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Laski, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Laski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud.
Dr. Laski works at
Locations
Southside Medical Center3604 SOUTHSIDE BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 641-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Addressed my concerns and professional, honest and excellent provider. Would recommend him to friend or family.
About Dr. Harold Laski, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619983566
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hosp-Johns Hopkins
- Washington Hospital Center
- Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laski speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Laski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.