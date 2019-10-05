See All Dental Hygienists / Assistants in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Harold Smith, DDS

Dental Hygiene
5.0 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Harold Smith, DDS is a Dental Hygienist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry - D.D.S..

Dr. Smith works at Dental Sleep Medicine of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dental Sleep Medicine of Indiana
    5625 Castle Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 972-9729
    Monday
    7:30am - 1:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Fatigue
Anxiety
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Fatigue

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Snoring Therapy Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harold Smith, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dental Hygiene
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1689892820
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow - American College of Dentists
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Smith, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Dental Sleep Medicine of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

