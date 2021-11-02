Dr. Harry Anagnostakos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anagnostakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Anagnostakos, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Anagnostakos, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewes, DE.
Dr. Anagnostakos works at
Locations
Eastern Shore Gastroenterology Assocs33663 Bayview Medical Dr Unit 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9325
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The only doctor I looked forward to seeing. One gets the feeling he really cares and offers his experiences to heal body and brain.
About Dr. Harry Anagnostakos, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Greek
- 1124036017
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anagnostakos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anagnostakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Anagnostakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anagnostakos has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation, and more.
Dr. Anagnostakos speaks Greek.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Anagnostakos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
