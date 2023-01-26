Dr. Harry Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Pappas, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Pappas, MD
Dr. Harry Pappas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.
Dr. Pappas' Office Locations
Florida Eye Clinic, PA160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Florida Eye Clinic is a very clean and pleasant medical office. On any of my visits I have never had a wait timer longer than 15 minutes. Whether I have been in the office for a standard visit or in for a procedure, Dr. Pappas and his staff have been nothing short of friendly and quite competent. Dr. Pappas takes the time to answer any questions and address any concerns. I had cataract with lens replacement surgery and am thrilled with the results. I received superb care throughout the procedure and in the post op office visits. I would not trust anyone else with my eyes.
About Dr. Harry Pappas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese, German, Greek and Spanish
- 1457342560
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye Ear Infirm
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Los Angeles Co/usc Med Center
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pappas speaks Chinese, German, Greek and Spanish.
