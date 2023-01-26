Overview of Dr. Harry Pappas, MD

Dr. Harry Pappas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.



Dr. Pappas works at Florida Eye Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Presbyopia and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.