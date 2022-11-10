Overview of Dr. Harry Salinas, MD

Dr. Harry Salinas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Salinas works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.