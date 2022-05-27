Overview of Dr. Harsh Jain, MD

Dr. Harsh Jain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Jain works at Catholic Health in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.