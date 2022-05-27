Dr. Harsh Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harsh Jain, MD
Overview of Dr. Harsh Jain, MD
Dr. Harsh Jain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
Mercy Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates515 Abbott Rd Ste 310, Buffalo, NY 14220 Directions (716) 923-9650Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic care. Saved my life. Much appreciated.
About Dr. Harsh Jain, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144365453
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.