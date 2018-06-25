Overview of Dr. Harshada Bhatt, MD

Dr. Harshada Bhatt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Bhatt works at Katy Mason Pediatric Clinic in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.