See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Harshit Shah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Harshit Shah, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harshit Shah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Premiere Family Practice Associates in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Family Practice Associates
    9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1
Proteinuria
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Proteinuria
Diabetes Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypocalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Bone Disease Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • GEMCare
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?

    Oct 07, 2021
    I have found Dr. Shaw to be very knowledgeable and professional. He always listens to my concerns/thoughts about my medical situation. I would highly recommend his services for endocrinology issues.
    Eric A — Oct 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harshit Shah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harshit Shah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shah to family and friends

    Dr. Shah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harshit Shah, MD.

    About Dr. Harshit Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043453079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida-Jacksonville
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harshit Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Premiere Family Practice Associates in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.