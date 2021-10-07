Overview

Dr. Harshit Shah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Premiere Family Practice Associates in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.