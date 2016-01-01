Dr. Hassan Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Hassan Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Hassan Ibrahim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
-
1
Ibrahim MD SC6720 167th St, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 614-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Hassan Ibrahim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578562781
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Med Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
Dr. Ibrahim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.