Overview of Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD

Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Monfared works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.