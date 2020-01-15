See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD

Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Monfared works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Monfared's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center
    21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350
  2. 2
    Atlanta Office
    59 Executive Park South NE # 3000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Monfared?

    Jan 15, 2020
    Dr. Monfared is an excellent physician, he takes the time to listen to you concerns and provides options as to the best outcome. After 2 months with leg pain, and after 3 weeks of physical therapy with no pain relief Dr. Monfared recently performed an epidural steroid injection procedure on my lower back and the outcome has been much better than I expected. I would highly recommend Dr. Monfared practicing at Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine Atlanta GA
    Jaime Villagomez — Jan 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Monfared to family and friends

    Dr. Monfared's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Monfared

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD.

    About Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790714368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University (MetroHealth Medical Center)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monfared is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monfared has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monfared has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monfared works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Monfared’s profile.

    Dr. Monfared has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monfared on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Monfared. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monfared.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monfared, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monfared appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.