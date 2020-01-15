Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monfared is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD
Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Monfared works at
Dr. Monfared's Office Locations
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Atlanta Office59 Executive Park South NE # 3000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monfared is an excellent physician, he takes the time to listen to you concerns and provides options as to the best outcome. After 2 months with leg pain, and after 3 weeks of physical therapy with no pain relief Dr. Monfared recently performed an epidural steroid injection procedure on my lower back and the outcome has been much better than I expected. I would highly recommend Dr. Monfared practicing at Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine Atlanta GA
About Dr. Hassan Monfared, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1790714368
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University (MetroHealth Medical Center)
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monfared has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monfared accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monfared has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monfared has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monfared on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monfared speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Monfared. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monfared.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monfared, there are benefits to both methods.