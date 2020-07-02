Dr. Hazem Eltahawy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eltahawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hazem Eltahawy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Garden City Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Michigan Bariatric Institute14555 Levan Rd Ste 311, Livonia, MI 48154
Reuben D Eliuk DO Plc6255 Inkster Rd Ste 101, Garden City, MI 48135
Hospital Affiliations
DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Garden City Hospital
Harper University Hospital
Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Anthem
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
Priority Health
Great doctor and knows what he's doing.
English, Arabic
AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Eltahawy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eltahawy accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Eltahawy has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture and Spine Fracture Treatment, and more.
Dr. Eltahawy speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Eltahawy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eltahawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eltahawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.