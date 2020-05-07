Overview of Dr. Heath Tennyson, MD

Dr. Heath Tennyson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Brooke Army Medical Center and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Tennyson works at Valley ENT in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.