Dr. Autry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Autry, DO
Overview of Dr. Heather Autry, DO
Dr. Heather Autry, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Autry works at
Dr. Autry's Office Locations
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3431
JPS Bardin Sports Medicine Clinic1741 E Bardin Rd, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 702-8700Tuesday8:00am - 11:00am
Jps Hospital4701 Bryant Irvin Rd N, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 702-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Autry is an amaxing Dr.. She was my physician before she left for Ft. Worth and is GREATLY missed. If it had not been for her I may not have ever had my diabetes diagnosed. Anyone who gets her as a Dr. Is in great hands.
About Dr. Heather Autry, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1093979395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Autry accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Autry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Autry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Autry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Autry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Autry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.