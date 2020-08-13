See All Pediatric Urologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Heather Di Carlo, MD

Pediatric Urology
1.6 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Heather Di Carlo, MD

Dr. Heather Di Carlo, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Di Carlo works at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Di Carlo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center
    1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 287-5078
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Phimosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Phimosis
Hydronephrosis
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Neurogenic Bladder
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Exstrophy of Bladder
Hydrocele
Hypospadias
Kidney Stones
Male Epispadias
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urostomy
Varicocele
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 13, 2020
    Dr. DiCarlo was wonderful. Competent, knowledgeable, patient, and easy to talk to.
    — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Heather Di Carlo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508032244
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
