Dr. Heather Swales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Swales, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5694
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about how much I trust Dr Swales she is truly a gem in her field. I feel so lucky that I was in a way “forced” to leave my previous doctor who others seem to think is such a “hot shot big deal” he has nothing on Dr Swales he missed things she has caught and stayed on top of. I thank god to have found her! Added bonus I have never had to wait more then 5 minutes
About Dr. Heather Swales, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922165588
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- University of Massachusetts
- University of Massachusetts
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swales has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Hyperlipidemia and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swales.
