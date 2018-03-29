Overview

Dr. Heather Swales, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Swales works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Hyperlipidemia and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.