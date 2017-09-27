Dr. Heather Phipps, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Phipps, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Phipps, DO
Dr. Heather Phipps, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Phipps' Office Locations
Auburn Office711 S Auburn St, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 586-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates911 S Washington St Ste B, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 586-2828
Southridge Office3730 Plaza Way Ste 6400, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 586-2828
Pasco Office9915 Sandifur Pkwy # B, Pasco, WA 99301 Directions (509) 545-8883
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Heather Phipps, is excellent doctor. Always listens to you concerns and gives feedback.
About Dr. Heather Phipps, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1770521320
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phipps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phipps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phipps has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phipps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Phipps. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phipps.
