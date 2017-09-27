Overview of Dr. Heather Phipps, DO

Dr. Heather Phipps, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Phipps works at Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Pasco, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.