Dr. Heather Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
Modern Dermatology1021 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 489-2530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rogers is a great listener. She’s compassionate, smart, and incredibly personable. I wouldn’t think of going anywhere else for my care.
About Dr. Heather Rogers, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376717363
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medica Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
