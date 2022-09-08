Overview

Dr. Heather Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.



Dr. Rogers works at Modern Dermatology, Seattle, WA in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.