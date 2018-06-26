Dr. Heather Stanko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Stanko, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 725 S Webster Ave Ste 201, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 430-7100
Neurology Consultants of Ne720 S Van Buren St Ste 201, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 430-7100
Bellin Health1970 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 430-4888Monday3:00pm - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Bellin Health ENT2820 Roosevelt Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 735-5225
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
I cant say enough about Dr. Stanko and her staff and the understanding they have of my issue. Also want to add how they went above and beyond to help me even on a weekend !! I'm moving to OKC but think I will fly back just to keep her and her staff because it is well worth it
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
