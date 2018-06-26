Overview of Dr. Heather Stanko, MD

Dr. Heather Stanko, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.