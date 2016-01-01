Dr. Heather Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Vega, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Vega, MD
Dr. Heather Vega, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Vega works at
Dr. Vega's Office Locations
Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 2-108, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heather Vega, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Adolescent Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vega accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vega using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega works at
Dr. Vega speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
