Dr. Hector Lerma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Lerma, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Lerma, MD
Dr. Hector Lerma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Lerma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lerma's Office Locations
-
1
Medicina del Sol Integrative Healthcare3850 Foothills Rd Ste 1, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 222-1834Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
New Mexico Quickcare LLC530 N Telshor Blvd Ste C, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 323-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lerma?
Dr Lerma and staff are professional and courteous. Dr takes time to listen, answer questions and explain.
About Dr. Hector Lerma, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457747289
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerma works at
Dr. Lerma speaks Spanish.
Dr. Lerma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.