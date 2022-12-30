See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Hector Lerma, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hector Lerma, MD

Dr. Hector Lerma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Lerma works at Medicina del Sol Integrative Healthcare in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lerma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medicina del Sol Integrative Healthcare
    3850 Foothills Rd Ste 1, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 222-1834
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    New Mexico Quickcare LLC
    530 N Telshor Blvd Ste C, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 323-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Hector Lerma, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1457747289
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hector Lerma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lerma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lerma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lerma works at Medicina del Sol Integrative Healthcare in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Lerma’s profile.

Dr. Lerma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerma.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

