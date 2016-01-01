Dr. Hector Luque, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Luque, DO
Dr. Hector Luque, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Hector F Luque DO Inc326 N Soto St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-5060Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- White Meml Med Center
Dr. Luque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luque accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luque speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.