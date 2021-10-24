Overview of Dr. Heidi Fischer, MD

Dr. Heidi Fischer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at Putnoi Eye Care in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.