Dr. Heidi Heller, MD

Neurology
2.3 (6)
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Heidi Heller, MD

Dr. Heidi Heller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

Dr. Heller works at VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mann-grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    4815 N Assembly St, Spokane, WA 99205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 434-7000
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Home Sleep Study
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Home Sleep Study

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Heidi Heller, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992806913
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

