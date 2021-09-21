Dr. Heidi Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Jordan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heidi Jordan, MD
Dr. Heidi Jordan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
-
1
Grapevine1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 230, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
Dr. Jordan is the best. She communicates well with all of my other doctors. She has gotten me more answers than anyone else and I swear my medical chart looked as studied as my college textbooks for a major exam for our first appointment. She carefully explained where we were at and what the next steps were. She explained what she expected from me for this to be successful, and if I was thinking of something different then to communicate it so we could come up with a different plan. I loved the amount of information she gave me. She does not show a lot of emotion or joke around. She spends as much time with a patient as needed to explain what they need to feel confident and in control of their care, she is worth the wait and you will wait, but she will give you the same time and attention.
About Dr. Heidi Jordan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386603744
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.