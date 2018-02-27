Overview

Dr. Heidi Lakes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Holy Family College.



Dr. Lakes works at Genesys Family Medicine in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.