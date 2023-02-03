Dr. Heidi McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi McLaughlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Heidi McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Heidi McLaughlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Women's Health Plaza 2901 Heartland Rd Ste 2800, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 271-1075Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McLaughlin was wonderful to see! She’s knowledgeable, very patient and understanding, and incredibly kind. I would recommend her to anyone. She was willing to talk through my anxiety and fears around giving birth, helped me understand the risk and benefits of both a vaginal and c-section delivery, and helped me come up with a birth plan that was best for me!
About Dr. Heidi McLaughlin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.