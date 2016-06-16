See All Family Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Heidi Rula, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Heidi Rula, MD

Dr. Heidi Rula, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rula works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rula's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Women's Center in Scottsdale
    8880 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 314-6670
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ironwood Physicians PC
    685 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-2838
  3. 3
    Lifescape Medical Associates
    8757 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-5269
  4. 4
    Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers PC
    695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-2838

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Integrative Cancer Care Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2016
    Wow. Super impressed. By far the best doctor I've ever had the pleasure of visiting. The first (and only) doctor who has taken the time (2 hours!) to listen to and consider my entire medical history, as well as my life experiences (psychological factors). She's also the first doctor that didn't immediately throw traditional drugs at my problems, and first considered a natural, holistic approach to my medical concerns. If she ever leaves the clinic or moves her practice, I'll do my best to follow
    Bobby in Chandler, AZ — Jun 16, 2016
    About Dr. Heidi Rula, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1023095742
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona Integrative Medicine Fellowship
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Integrative Medicine
    Dr. Heidi Rula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rula has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

