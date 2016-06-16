Dr. Heidi Rula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Rula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heidi Rula, MD
Dr. Heidi Rula, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rula works at
Dr. Rula's Office Locations
-
1
Ironwood Women's Center in Scottsdale8880 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 314-6670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ironwood Physicians PC685 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-2838
-
3
Lifescape Medical Associates8757 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 860-5269
-
4
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers PC695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-2838
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rula?
Wow. Super impressed. By far the best doctor I've ever had the pleasure of visiting. The first (and only) doctor who has taken the time (2 hours!) to listen to and consider my entire medical history, as well as my life experiences (psychological factors). She's also the first doctor that didn't immediately throw traditional drugs at my problems, and first considered a natural, holistic approach to my medical concerns. If she ever leaves the clinic or moves her practice, I'll do my best to follow
About Dr. Heidi Rula, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023095742
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Integrative Medicine Fellowship
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- University of Arizona
- Family Practice and Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rula has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rula works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.