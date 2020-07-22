Overview

Dr. Heidi Winkler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Tijuana, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital, Los Angeles Community Hospital, Norwalk Community Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Winkler works at Los Angeles Community Hospital At Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Fe Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.