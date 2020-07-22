Dr. Heidi Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Winkler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heidi Winkler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Tijuana, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital, Los Angeles Community Hospital, Norwalk Community Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Winkler works at
Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Community Hospital At Los Angeles4081 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Directions (323) 881-2613
-
2
Community Pediatric Clinic Inc10210 Orr and Day Rd Ste A, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 Directions (562) 864-4000
-
3
Main Office12631 Imperial Hwy Ste F100, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 Directions (562) 864-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Coast Plaza Hospital
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
- Norwalk Community Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winkler?
She helped figure out what was wrong with my daughter when 10 other doctors couldn't! She is always nice and my kid loves her
About Dr. Heidi Winkler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1265456636
Education & Certifications
- L.A. County / Usc Medical Center
- Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Tijuana, Escuela De Medicina
- University Of California, Davis
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkler works at
Dr. Winkler speaks Arabic and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.