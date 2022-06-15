Dr. Helen D'Sa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Sa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen D'Sa, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen D'Sa, DO is a Dermatologist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. D'Sa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Cascade Ridge3333 Spring Arbor Rd Ste 500, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 205-2106
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Sa?
Dr Helen has treated me for several years and has always done the research to provide me with right diagnosis and treatment program.
About Dr. Helen D'Sa, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1346374618
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Sa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Sa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Sa works at
Dr. D'Sa has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Sa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Sa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Sa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Sa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Sa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.