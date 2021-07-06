Overview

Dr. Helen Manalis, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Haddon Township, NJ. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Manalis works at Virtua Primary Care in Haddon Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.