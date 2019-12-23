Dr. Helen Moses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Moses, MD
Overview of Dr. Helen Moses, MD
Dr. Helen Moses, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
Dr. Moses works at
Dr. Moses' Office Locations
Palmetto Ent. Consultants P.A.2801 Devine St Ste 101, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 781-2070
- 2 3030 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 400-6816
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's magnificent. I had a very bad experience with a doctor out of Charlotte NC. Dr. Moses was wonderful, she's very thorough and you feel like you're in good hands. She straighten out the problems I had from the other Doctor in NC, and did so much more. Then, my daughter had to have surgery. We chose Dr. Moses. She's absolutely the one to use. If there were 10 stars, I would choose that!
About Dr. Helen Moses, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1124384631
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moses accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.
