Dr. Helene Rosenzweig, MD
Overview
Dr. Helene Rosenzweig, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Locations
Indianer, Lask & Rosenzweig, MDs16260 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-4022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenzweig is a excellent and caring physician. She discovered a melanoma that I thought was a freckle. I never feel rushed. Her examination is always thorough. As a physician myself, i can attest to her professionalism. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Helene Rosenzweig, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962509646
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Dermatology
