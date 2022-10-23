Dr. Henry Danis III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danis III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Danis III, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Danis III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Danis III works at
Locations
Lebauer Healthcare PA520 N Elam Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 547-1745
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Danis actually listened
About Dr. Henry Danis III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770560484
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danis III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danis III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danis III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danis III works at
Dr. Danis III has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danis III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Danis III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danis III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danis III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danis III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.