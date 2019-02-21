See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in High Point, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Henry Dorn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Dorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.

Dr. Dorn works at Henry H Dorn MD in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henry H Dorn MD
    405 Lindsay St, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 889-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    NC — Feb 21, 2019
    About Dr. Henry Dorn, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811053762
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Dorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

