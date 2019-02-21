Dr. Henry Dorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Dorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Dorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Locations
Henry H Dorn MD405 Lindsay St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 889-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Dorn. He delivered all three of my babies. He does a great job of listening to what you want and honoring your plan as long as mom and baby are healthy and safe.
About Dr. Henry Dorn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1811053762
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorn speaks German and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorn.
