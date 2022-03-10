Dr. Henry Glick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Glick, DO
Overview of Dr. Henry Glick, DO
Dr. Henry Glick, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Glick works at
Dr. Glick's Office Locations
Ophthalmology Associates of South Florida PA3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 206, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 575-4711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Glick for a little over three years now and I have been very pleased with each visit. He has always answered my questions and given me good information. He just did two cataract surgeries on me, one in January and one in February, 2022. I’m thrilled with the results. He did an awesome job, my vision is perfect. He gave me written detailed instructions after he explained everything to me. As for Dr. Glick’s staff, they’re great. They’re always polite and efficient. It’s a nice office to deal with and easy to get appointments, even though they are a busy office.
About Dr. Henry Glick, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1518085612
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glick has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.