Overview

Dr. Henry Hasson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Hasson works at Henry Hasson MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.