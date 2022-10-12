Overview of Dr. Henry Li, MD

Dr. Henry Li, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Li works at The Polyclinic OB/GYN in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.