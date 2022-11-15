Dr. Henry Merritt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Merritt, DPM
Overview of Dr. Henry Merritt, DPM
Dr. Henry Merritt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Florida Medical Center.
Dr. Merritt's Office Locations
Dr. Merritt's Office Locations
Lauderdale Foot Care Center929 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (954) 491-3355
Lauderdale Foot Care Center1160 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL 33313 Directions (954) 791-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Florida Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was thorough and had the equipment in his office to x-ray and diagnose my problem on the spot. He treated my foot and gave me excellent common sense things I can do on my own to prevent the problem from reoccurring. I am completely satisfied and I do recommend Dr Merritt.
About Dr. Henry Merritt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- St.Lukes &Childrens Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merritt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merritt works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.
