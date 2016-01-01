Overview

Dr. Henry Odukomaiya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Odukomaiya works at Bestcare Physician Services LLC in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.