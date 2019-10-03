Overview

Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Sadlo works at https://www.uoflphysicians.com/1457663817-vikas-singh in Louisville, KY with other offices in Prospect, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.