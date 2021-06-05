Overview of Dr. Herb Wettreich, MD

Dr. Herb Wettreich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wettreich works at LAKE NORMAN EARS NOSE & THROAT in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.