Dr. Herb Wettreich, MD
Overview of Dr. Herb Wettreich, MD
Dr. Herb Wettreich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wettreich works at
Dr. Wettreich's Office Locations
Lake Norman Ears Nose and Throat140 Gateway Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 664-9638
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor and office staff.
About Dr. Herb Wettreich, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1215008545
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
